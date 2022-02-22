Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($13,055.90).

LON:TSTL opened at GBX 327.59 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.57 million and a P/E ratio of 47.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 439.82. Tristel plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.68 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

