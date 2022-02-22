Insider Buying: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Purchases 147,725 Shares of Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Chairman Max L. Fuller acquired 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. 24,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,374. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

