Insider Buying: Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) Insider Buys 67,909 Shares of Stock

Wam Strategic Value Ltd (ASX:WAR) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 67,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$78,163.26 ($56,232.56).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,477 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.24 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,350.53 ($18,237.79).

On Thursday, December 30th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 17,546 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,634.22 ($15,564.19).

On Friday, December 24th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 30,622 shares of Wam Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,175.11 ($26,744.68).

