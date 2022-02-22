Insider Selling: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Sells 6,916 Shares of Stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total transaction of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

TSE:ACB opened at C$5.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of C$4.74 and a one year high of C$15.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

