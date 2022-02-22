Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 10,910 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
WM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. 90,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,494. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.04.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.
Waste Management Company Profile
Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waste Management (WM)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.