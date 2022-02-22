Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells 10,910 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.39. 90,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,494. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

