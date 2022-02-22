Insider Selling: Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Insider Sells 780 Shares of Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.13. 470,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,753. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.49 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 224.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Wingstop by 8.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

