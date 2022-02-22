Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IART stock opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IART. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 686.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,193 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IART shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

