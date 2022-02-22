Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 382,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,125,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

