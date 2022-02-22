Intellectus Partners LLC Has $232,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alteryx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after buying an additional 299,213 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alteryx by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after buying an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Alteryx by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,100,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after buying an additional 195,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

