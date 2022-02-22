International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.