Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.37

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 95303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.1% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 8.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.