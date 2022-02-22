Invesco Ltd. Buys 17,228 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $114.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

