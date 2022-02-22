Invesco Ltd. Buys 761,637 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,637 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $34,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 25.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.65. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Barclays downgraded Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

