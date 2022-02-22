Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $37,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 13.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 114.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 141.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,047,000 after acquiring an additional 767,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.37.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

