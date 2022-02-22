Invesco Ltd. Sells 79,267 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 953,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 79,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $36,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after buying an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.