ION Price Hits $0.0920 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 592.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. ION has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $183.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded up 314.1% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00192934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00401729 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060283 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,702,469 coins and its circulating supply is 13,802,469 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

