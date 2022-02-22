Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IONS stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.