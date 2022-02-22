IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 11,524 Shares of Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 11,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,981.20 ($20,374.27).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Max Royde purchased 45,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £59,400 ($80,783.35).

On Friday, January 21st, Max Royde purchased 15,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($26,519.79).

On Thursday, January 13th, Max Royde acquired 200,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £254,000 ($345,437.24).

On Friday, December 31st, Max Royde acquired 25,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,519.65).

On Friday, December 24th, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,926.29).

On Thursday, December 16th, Max Royde acquired 23,770 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £30,425.60 ($41,378.48).

On Friday, November 26th, Max Royde acquired 20,000 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($35,359.72).

LON:IQG opened at GBX 130.35 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.97 million and a PE ratio of -20.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 130.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.74. IQGeo Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 96.20 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 137.50 ($1.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

