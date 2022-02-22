Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRDM. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of IRDM opened at $37.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -414.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

