iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.44 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce $302.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.29 million and the lowest is $299.63 million. iRobot reported sales of $303.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover iRobot.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 104.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,031,000 after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRobot (IRBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.