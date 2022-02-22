Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys 740 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. 128,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,985. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.