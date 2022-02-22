Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.67 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after acquiring an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after acquiring an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.25. 37,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.73 and its 200 day moving average is $304.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

