Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

COST stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

