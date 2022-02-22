Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after acquiring an additional 425,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,793,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.24. 33,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,853. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

