Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 235,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $225.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

