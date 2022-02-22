Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,226. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.