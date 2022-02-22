Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,999,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,275,508,000 after purchasing an additional 92,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.61.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $21.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

