iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.96. 536,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,513,521. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

