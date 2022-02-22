iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% during the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

