iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,250 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $285,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $65.55 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.90.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.