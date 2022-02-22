iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.39. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,294. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

