iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 322,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,376 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13,102.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,143 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,729,480 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.