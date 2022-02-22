iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,677 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $91,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.97. 3,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,368. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.72 and a 52 week high of $109.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.