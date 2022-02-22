iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,837,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

