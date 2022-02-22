iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period.

Shares of EWO opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

