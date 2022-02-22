iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,519,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $73,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.60.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.