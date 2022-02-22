iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $519,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period.
Shares of IVE opened at $151.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $132.79 and a 1 year high of $160.38.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.