iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

