IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
