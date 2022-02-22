IVERIC bio (ISEE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect IVERIC bio to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

