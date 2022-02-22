IWG (LON:IWG) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 268.30 ($3.65). Approximately 1,090,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,491,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.60 ($3.65).

A number of equities analysts have commented on IWG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.22) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.50 ($4.41).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.71.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

