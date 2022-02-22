Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.
J stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.77. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile
Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.
