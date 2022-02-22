Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

J stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.77. 287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

