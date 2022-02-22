Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 291,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after buying an additional 150,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

