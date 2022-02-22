Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $515,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $238,160,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

