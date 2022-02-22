Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,334 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $357,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,232,000 after acquiring an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

EL opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.30. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

