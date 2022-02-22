Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $456,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $92.42 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

