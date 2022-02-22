Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 132,551 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,697,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132,551 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $620,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

