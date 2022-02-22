Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 153,454 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,714,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 153,454 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $398,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $217.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

