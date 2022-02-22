JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Issues Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 7,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 849.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 273,732 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.