JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.22. 5,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,205,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 871.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,581 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

