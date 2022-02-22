JMP Securities Cuts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.