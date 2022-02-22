JMP Securities Cuts Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $30.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.
DBX stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $33.00.
In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $6,820,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Dropbox by 566.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,070,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,067,000 after purchasing an additional 63,969 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 375.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 46,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter worth about $4,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
